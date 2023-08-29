Police 'actively and aggressively' continue to investigate Brandenburg woman's homicide

Rhonda Aebersold was found dead inside a Brandenburg home on June 5.

BRANDENBURG, Ky. — Detectives in Meade County continue to “aggressively” investigate a woman’s death but have yet to arrest a suspect.

Rhonda Aebersold was found dead inside a home on Old Mill Road in Brandenburg after a possible break-in was reported on June 5. Police ruled her death a homicide.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, Meade County Sheriff Phillip Wimpee said detectives continue to work on the case full time and have traveled to several counties investigating leads.

He said the sheriff’s office has interviewed more than 100 people and collected DNA samples from several people close to the investigation. Detectives have also served over 30 search warrants and seized numerous electronic devices to access data inside.

“The investigation is an ongoing, ever evolving process that changes daily,” Wimpee said. “The public is asked to be patient and reminded that if they see something or hear something to say something.”

The Kentucky State Police Crime Lab in Frankfort is working on evidence retrieved throughout the investigation and hopes to build a DNA profile of the suspect(s). No arrests have been made at this time.

Police believe there is no threat to the general public and detectives believe it was an isolated event.

Anyone with information that may assist police is urged to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 270-422-4937 or 270-945-1810. Anonymous tips may also be sent through the sheriff’s office’s Hope Line at 270-422-4673.

