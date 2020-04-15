LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Louisville.

According to a news release, Louisville Fire Department was responded to reports of a structure fire around 7:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Camp Street.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within three minutes to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a vacant single-story dwelling. Firefighters made entry, searched the dwelling and worked to extinguish the blaze.



The building condition and difficult access to the seat of the fire caused some challenges for the fire crews.

26 Firefighters were on the scene and had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.

Neighboring houses were not damaged. However, one person was hurt in the fire and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No Firefighter injuries were reported.

Louisville Fire Department Arson Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be a warming fire burning in an unsound fireplace.

