LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Storm damage can be found in every corner of Kentuckiana. Strong winds tore down trees, some even knocked down structures.

Eva Wessels and her husband Robert own the Central Park Bed and Breakfast in the heart of Old Louisville.

They had six guests in the main house Thursday night, and one scheduled to be in the carriage house when the 100-year-old tree fell and crushed the two-story structure. The Bed and Breakfast was untouched. No one was inside the carriage house when it happened.

"This could've been such a horrible disaster, somebody could've lost their life or been hurt badly, or if the tree fell that way it would've killed my mother, so this is just things,” Wessels said.

They said they feel blessed and they aren't alone.

No one was hurt when surveillance video captured a tree crashing into a Bon Air neighborhood home.

Anthony Wade, who lives in West Louisville, said he didn’t see the tree fall onto his home, but he heard it. He said he was only feet away. Again, no one was hurt.

"I said oh my god that tree fell on my house,” Wade said.

That tree also fell on power lines, causing the pole to actually split in half.

Crews worked to repair the site for hours. Friday afternoon, the surrounding blocks were still without power.

Back in Old Louisville, the bed and breakfast was unharmed. The Wessels are grateful.

"It’s just an act of god that we escaped the real tragedy,” Eva Wessels said.

