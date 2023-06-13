Old Forester celebrates 5 years of being back in downtown Louisville

The distillery returned to Main Street in June 2018 following the 2015 fire that nearly destroyed the historic buildings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Whiskey Row original celebrated a special milestone and marked five years since returning to Main Street.

Old Forester was born on Whiskey Row in 1870 and operated in its current building until Prohibition.

The distillery returned to Main Street in June 2018 following the 2015 fire that nearly destroyed the historic buildings.

Master distiller Chris Morris said Tuesday's event was about celebrating both Old Forester's past and looking ahead to its future.

"It's in a resurgence. It's five times larger than it was when we were building this distillery, so it shows that bourbon is resurging, has entered its new renaissance, and Old Forester is very much part of it," Morris said.

As part of the celebration, Old Forester donated $12,000 to the Center for Women and Families.

The organization has been in Louisville almost as long as Old Forester, helping women and families in crisis for more than 100 years.

