Old Forester opening 'The Sleepeasy' on Whiskey Row

You can book your stay at this swanky, prohibition-themed apartment in Louisville starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A swanky, prohibition-style apartment which encompasses the spirit of one of Kentucky's oldest distilleries will be available for bookings soon on Louisville's Whiskey Row.

Old Forester launched "The Sleepeasy", an immersive experiences which celebrates the distillery's 152-year history.

From March 1 to April 2, 2023, people around the country can book a stay in the one-bedroom apartment located near the Old Forester Distillery.

The room is filled with vinyl records, a handcrafted chess board, and Old Forester memorabilia--all included in an attempt to transport the guest back in time.

Anyone interested in staying in this special apartment can start making reservations at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

Each booking includes a meet and greet with a "Master Taster", a tour and tasting at Old Forester Distillery, and an opportunity to purchase some rare whiskies.

Master Taster Melissa Rift said "The Sleepeasy" is the ultimate experience for bourbon lovers.

“People will receive an insider look at the world’s first bottled bourbon – and this experience will take guests through Old Forester’s unique history. And the best part – it’s all for charity,” Rift said.

Proceeds from bookings will be donated to the Center for Women and Families, a non-profit that helps women and families in Louisville in crisis by providing housing, support and safety from domestic violence.

Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and CEO of The Center for Women and Families., said domestic violence deaths in Louisville have been increasing.

“The funding raised through this unique opportunity will help us continue to raise awareness about this crime and how to seek help, answer our crisis line 24/7, and provide safe housing and vital resources to aid our clients on their journey from victims to courageous survivors,” Wessels-Martin said.

Click here for more information on booking a stay at "The Sleepeasy".

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.