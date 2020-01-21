Old Christmas trees will soon help fish in Kentucky.

More than 500 Christmas trees were donated to the state Fish and Wildlife Department.

The trees will be used at various lakes to create fish habitats.

"A lot of our lakes in Kentucky are in excess of 50 years old because of that a lot of the wooded cover that the fish depend on for refuge and for feeding. A lot of that wooded cover has been depleted and this is just one of the tools that we use to replenish the habitat,” Joseph Zimmerman, Fisheries Habitat coordinator, said.

The state has been collecting old trees for years and has had plenty of success with new fish habitats.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.