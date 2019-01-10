LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After seats from the Old Cardinal Stadium were recently installed as some bus stops around the city, some have been vandalized.

The seats targeted were along Bardstown Road and Douglass Boulevard.

The seats from the demolished stadium at the Fairgrounds were just some of the first 15 sets to be installed as part of a new initiative by TARC.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.