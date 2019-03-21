LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Metro Councilman Brandon Coan has big plans for some of the seats from the old stadium.
The demolition company donated 120 of the seats to the city to re-fabricate and use as seats at bus stops and in parks across the city.
RELATED: Old Cardinal Stadium demolition underway
Coan said a similar project in Indianapolis inspired this plan.
If you'd like to help, whether it be a financial donation, a volunteer, or simply offering input on where the seats should go, you can call his office at 574-1108.
MORE CONTENT:
Seats from Old Cardinal Stadium will be available for purchase on Monday