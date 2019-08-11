LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council has given a new boutique hotel proposal approval.

The architecture firm, Luckett and Farley, will be renovating the old Bank of Louisville building at 5th and Broadway into Hotel Indigo and it will utilize the 11 floors for 195 rooms.

Metro Council had to give the okay for recouping 3-million dollars in property taxes.

Luckett and Farley hope it's one business closer to revitalizing the south broadway area.

The Old Bank of Louisville building has been vacant for about seven years.

