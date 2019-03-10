LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old Bank of Louisville building at 5th and Broadway could be on its way to being repurposed.

A Louisville architectural firm, Luckett & Farley, wants to transform the building into a 195-room hotel. The firm would invest $50 million in the project and proposes recouping nearly $3 million in property taxes.

Metro Council President David James is sponsoring the proposal and the ordinance is first expected to be brought up on the Oct. 10.

The former bank was built in 1960 by developer Al Schneider, who is also known for developing the plan for the Galt House Hotel. The 12-story building has been vacant in recent years.

To move forward with the plan, approval is needed from the Metro Council.

