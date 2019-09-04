LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It was a scary situation Tuesday that played out at an Okolona apartment complex.

"Before I can even make it to the front of the building to get out of the door, my mother comes out and tells me that it has been my step-brother who has been shot," Corey Edlin explained.

Edlin says his step-brother had just arrived back at the Spring Manor complex when he was approached by a man, identified as 33-year-old Terry Davis Jr., in the parking lot. Edlin says that man, who was living there with his mother, shot his relative who he had no prior runs in with.

"Best of my knowledge, he's never had an issue with any resident. Why he picked my stepbrother, I have no idea," Edlin said.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says when police arrived, they found Davis still at the scene and after telling him several times to drop his gun, he pointed it at police. That's when they shot Davis.

"Multiple officers fired their weapons. The suspect was shot and taken by EMS to the hospital where he has died," said Chief Conrad.

Chief Conrad says officers first used 'less lethal' force on Davis but he didn't elaborate about the specifics. The shooting happened across the street from an Okolona daycare. None of the children or staff were hurt.

"He was walking around for some time armed. He had just shot another man and obviously it could have been much worse and I think the officers on scene showed great restraint," Chief Conrad told WHAS11.

Edlin says his step-brother was talking to paramedics after being shot multiple times but is in critical condition.

"He was able to speak. He could breathe, although it was labored. The main concern is loss of blood," Edlin said.

Police expect to give an update on the case, including releasing any body camera video. Right now LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating the officer-involved shooting while the department's homicide unit is looking into the initial shooting.

WHAS11

One lane, each direction, in the 9500 block of Preston Hwy (near Southern High School) has re-opened.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.