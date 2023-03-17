Okolona Fire: Flames damage Roosters on Preston Highway

Another Kentuckiana Roosters caught fire just last month. However, the damage done to the southern Indiana Roosters was much worse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An early morning fire damaged a Louisville restaurant on Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m., Okolona Fire received a call that Roosters on Preston Highway had smoke coming from its building.

Crews on scene found smoke in the hallway, coming from the kitchen area.

Okolona Fire Major Jason Tobbe said it the fire appeared to start in the hallway near a dryer. Tobbe said cause of the fire is under investigation, however, he said this looks like an accidental fire.

There was a heavy firefighter presence on scene. Officials say this was due to crews clearing out the smoke in the building and waiting for investigators to arrive on scene.

Officials say the Preston Highway Roosters will likely be closed for the next few days.

On Feb. 27, a Roosters in Clarksville also had a fire. The building was a "total loss", according to officials.

We will update this story with more information when we learn more.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.