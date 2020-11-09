Ohio State cancels spring break to reduce travel-related exposures of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State announced its spring semester schedule on Friday and it does not include spring break.
Classes will begin on January 11 for the second semester and the first week of classes will be online.
Instead of spring break, there will be two instructional breaks on February 9 and March 31 where there will be no classes.
"This approach will keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures," Ohio State Executive Vice President and Provost Bruce McPheron said in an email to students, faculty and staff.
Classes will end on April 21 and final exams will take place April 23 to April 29.
Spring commencement is scheduled for May 9 and the graduation format is still to be determined.
Classes for the summer semester are slated to start May 12.
McPheron concluded the email by writing:
"While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester. To students, faculty and staff alike, thank you for your continued flexibility as we respond to an ever-changing situation. We will continue to explore ways to expand and enhance opportunities for in-person experiences this spring. Ultimately, these decisions will depend both on the evolution of COVID-19 science and our continued commitment to the measures listed on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. As a default, all students, faculty and staff should expect the same sort of comprehensive approach that is in place this fall — including testing, contact tracing and personal behaviors such as face masks, physical distancing and hand-washing. Thanks again for working Together As Buckeyes to protect and support one another."