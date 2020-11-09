Ohio State cancels spring break to reduce travel-related exposures of COVID-19

"While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester. To students, faculty and staff alike, thank you for your continued flexibility as we respond to an ever-changing situation. We will continue to explore ways to expand and enhance opportunities for in-person experiences this spring. Ultimately, these decisions will depend both on the evolution of COVID-19 science and our continued commitment to the measures listed on the Safe and Healthy Buckeyes website. As a default, all students, faculty and staff should expect the same sort of comprehensive approach that is in place this fall — including testing, contact tracing and personal behaviors such as face masks, physical distancing and hand-washing. Thanks again for working Together As Buckeyes to protect and support one another."