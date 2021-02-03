List: Roads close in Louisville as Ohio River rises

Officials warn drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," as drivers should not attempt to go through floodwaters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The rising Ohio River is impacting roads across Louisville. Metro Public Works reported several road closures in the area due to flooding.

As of Wednesday evening, the following roads are closed:

Witherspoon @ Shelby St.

Frankfort Ave. @ River Rd.

Katherine Station @ Dixie Hwy.

Mockingbird Valley Rd. @ River Rd.

Indian Hills @ River Rd.

Witherspoon St. @ Adams St.

Adams St. @ Campbell St.

Campbell St. @ the flood wall

River Rd. from 3rd St. to 7th. Eastbound (left turn) and Southbound (Downtown access) access from I-64, 3rd St. ramp is still open.

Other roads could be shut down later this week.

Officials warn drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," as drivers should not attempt to go through floodwaters.

On Tuesday, Metro Sewer District (MSD) said they would install a floodwall road closure at 27th St., but there are no other plans for more floodwall road closures.

Of 16 Flood Pumping Stations, MSD said seven of them are currently in service, with another expected to be in service later.

Here's what else we could expect leading up to this weekend.

Upper gauge

The upper gauge is expected to rise to 28 feet this weekend.

23 ft.: Some sections of River Road are closed from Third Street to Eighth Street. Eifler Beach and Juniper Beach areas are cut off. Parts of Campbell Street, Frankfort Avenue and Mockingbird Valley Road also close. Right turns onto River Road from the I-64 ramp are prohibited.

24.5 ft.: Waldoah Beach and Transylvania Beach areas are cut off. River Road near Indian Hills Trail floods. Adams Street and Witherspoon Street closes.

26 ft.: Mockingbird Valley Road floods south of Mellwood Avenue.

27 ft.: River Road floods from Third Street to Glenview Avenue. Blankenbaker Lane closes south of River Road. River Dell Road floods at Mellwood Avenue. Riverside Drive floods at many locations.

28-ft.: More sections of River Road floods. Beachland Beach Road in Prospect is cut off. Lime Kiln Lane floods south of River Road.

29 ft.: Parts of Utica, Indiana flood. Third Street ramp off I-64 closes. 10th Street is closed at floodgate.

Lower gauge

The forecast is expected to rise at 60-feet.

55 ft.: Parks and riverfront areas in Clarksville and New Albany flood. Some yards along US 31W (Dixie Highway) from Pleasure Ridge Park to West Point, Kentucky flood.

58 ft.: IN 111 floods upstream of Bridgeport.

59 ft.: Overbrook Drive floods south of Lake Dreamland Road.

Here are some tips on staying safe during potential flooding:

Know where flooding is most likely to happen in your area

Sign up for your community’s warning system

Learn and practice evacuation routes and shelter plans

Have a supply kit ready to go. In that kit, you should have medication, charges for your electronics, and any items your pet might need

This story will be updated

