WORTHVILLE, Ky. — In Leanne Dunaway's Worthville, Kentucky neighborhood it seems when it rains it pours.

"It backs off the Ohio from the Kentucky. Once it gets out of the banks, that's when we all have to worry," Dunaway said.

She lives just feet from Eagle Creek which is a source of beauty most days, but during this time of year it's a source of frustration from flooding.

"Every February. It's almost inevitable. But we usually get some," Dunaway said of flooding.

She says last week, the river banks were almost overflowing, but the water leveled off. Just a few inches of rain this time could mean more water ponding around her home.

"It's getting ready to come out of the banks. If we get rain tonight, it probably will," she told WHAS11.

Last year's flooding wasn't kind to Dunaway's property. Water surrounded her home and was inches from getting inside. The water ended up being a precursor to thick mud. She didn't move out then but will consider it this time.

"And that's not just if we get rain. It's who gets rain all around us as well. Whatever affects the Ohio and the Kentucky, affects us directly," Dunaway said.

She's in a wait and see mode. As the river levels rise so do her fears of a repeat of last year.