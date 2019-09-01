LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Work to remove seven barges at the bottom of the Ohio River began Wednesday.

Nearly 10,500 tons of coal sits at the bottom of the river on the southern Indiana side.

Crews began with removing coal from the sunken barges first.

Then large cranes will be used to remove the heavy barges from the bottom of the river.

Two other barges are still floating on the Ohio.

The towboat Debbie Graham hit one of the supports of the Clark Memorial Bridge on Christmas, causing the barges to break free and rest against the dam.

