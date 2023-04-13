Ohio man celebrates his 100th birthday in Louisville

Birthday boy Joe Troje and his wife, Dot, have been married since Oct. 17, 1953.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Joe Troje celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones at a senior living center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Joe was born on March 29, 1923 in Cleveland, Ohio. He and his wife, Dot, have been married since Oct. 17, 1953.

Joe and Dot have four children named Joseph, Barbara, Suzanne and Frances.

As a younger man, Joe served in the U.S. Air Force and he loved staying active, playing golf and tennis in his spare time.

Fun fact about 100-year-old Joe Troje: He used to play the accordion.

Joe held jobs in sales and management for the majority of his life.

Now, Joe Troje spends his time with his community at The Grand Senior Living in east Louisville.

