Officials: TARC bus crashes into Russell neighborhood barbershop

It happened at the intersection of Market Street and 22nd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A TARC bus crashed into a barbershop on Sunday morning.

Alex Posorske, media contact for TARC, said a private vehicle hit a TARC bus, which caused it to hit the barbershop.

This happened at the intersection of Market Street and 22nd Street. That's where the Portland and Russell neighborhoods meet.

The bus crashed into the side of a barbershop on the Russell side of Market Street.

Posorske said the TARC driver was taken to the hospital and suffered from minor injuries (a cut to the hand) and is expected to be released soon.

He also said there were two passengers on the bus during the incident; one was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and the other declined medical attention at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.