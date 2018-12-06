LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Louisville Metro Corrections say an inmate has died after being found unresponsive Tuesday.

The inmate, later identified as 37-year-old Levin Guinn, was in his housing unit at the Community Corrections Center when he was discovered by officers.

Officials say Guinn was seen by jail medical staff and started CPR at the scene. He was transported to Jewish Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Guinn has court-ordered community release for medical care and had a doctor’s appointment June 11.

Officials said, “suspected powdered narcotic drugs” were found in Guinn’s possession. They believe his death was due to illicit drug use.

Guinn was previously jailed in December after an arrest for drug possession, trafficking and a being a convicted felon with a firearm.

Both LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit and Metro Corrections Professional Standards are investigating.



