Kentucky officials speak on mass shooting at Louisville bank

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is reeling after a mass shooting in a downtown Louisville bank left at least five people dead and nine injured on Monday morning.

The gunman believed to be a former or current Old National Bank employee, walked into the bank and opened fire on a conference room full of people, according to Louisville Metro Police.

In response to the shooting, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Twitter: "Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today's shooting."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear traveled from Frankfort to Louisville on Monday to offer support to Louisvillians during this tragic time.

During a press conference, Beshear said he was personal friends with two of the victims who died and one of those injured.

"This is awful," Beshear said. "My [Attorney General] campaign was out of that building. I know virtually everyone in it. That was my bank."

Louisville Mayor Greenberg released a statement addressing the "horrific tragedy" which occurred in downtown Louisville.

Both Greenberg and Beshear thanked law enforcement for their quick response.

"I want to thank them, and all of our other law enforcement officers, for responding and doing their best to try and save some of my friends and many others," Beshear said.

"Without a doubt, their actions saved lives," Greenberg said.

Congressman Morgan McGarvey (D) represents the district where the shooting took place. He released a statement which included the following:

"Our community is one of far too many impacted by gun violence," McGarvey says. "Thoughts and prayers for those we lost, those who are injured, and their loved ones and families are appreciated, but today serves as a stark reminder that we need to address gun violence at the national level so no other family loses a son, a daughter, and a loved one."

McGarvey urges the Louisville community to lend support to neighbors and loved ones affected by this tragedy.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said in a statement, "The shooting in downtown Louisville this morning is a tragedy. My heart breaks for my community."

Cameron highlights the inspiring work responding officers did in neutralizing the threat and keeping Louisville safe.

Louisville's Metro Council expressed how shocked and saddened they were over the mass shooting at Old National Bank.

“We condemn this heinous act of violence and are committed to working together with the Mayor’s Administration and state officials to prevent future tragedies from happening in our city again,” Metro Council said in a statement.

The Louisville Urban League also issued a statement saying there have been more mass shootings in this country than calendar days.

"No other developed nation in the world lives like this. We do not have to live like this. We choose to live like this and we can choose differently," they said.

Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said in a statement that the "Senate stands firmly with the City of Louisville."

"During this tragic time, we will hold the victims’ loved ones and friends in our prayers. I commend law enforcement who rushed to the scene, placed themselves in the line of fire to protect the public, and ended an obviously deranged individual's shooting spree. If not for these heroes, even more families and friends would be mourning today,” he said.

