LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Officials in Adair County are investigating noise coming from a pipeline in the area.

Adair County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post Oct.3 that Sheriff Josh Brockman was notified of a noise coming from the Trans Canada Energy (Columbia Gulf) pipeline near Knifley Road and Robinson Ridge Road in Adair County.

Adair County officials have since met with Trans Canada Energy personnel on several occasions to try to address the issue.

In a statement, Trans Canada Energy said “TC Energy representatives have been aware of the noise issue and are actively monitoring the situation. Engineering and operations teams have been working to determine the cause of the noise and will continue to keep community officials informed of their progress.”

