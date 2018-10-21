LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Investigators are looking into the fire that caused damage to an abandoned tannery in New Albany, Indiana.

The massive flames engulfed the old Moser Leather Company located at Silver and Main Streets Saturday night.

Crews work a massive fire at the old tannery on Silver Street in New Albany, Indiana.

High winds gave crews a tough time as they worked to get the fire under control.

The four-acre tannery was built in the 1870’s and sits near the Ohio River Greenway.

The building has been vacant for a number of years but was sold to the City of New Albany in 2016.

No injuries in the fire were reported.

