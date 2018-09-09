LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Parents of Bullitt County students received a letter Friday alerting them of a North Bullitt High School student that brought a weapon on their campus.

District officials said there was no credible threat to the school.

Superintendent Jesse Bacon said by the time staff was notified, the student had already been signed out of school.

Hillview Police are also investigating the incident.

Bacon said the police and the district will continue to monitor the situation, including watching for any social media posts.

“These matters are being constantly evaluated by the staff and the Board of Education to determine what’s the best way to prevent harm to students. The safety of students is the number one element in educating those students,” Bullitt County School Board’s Attorney Eric Farris said.

Farris said the student will be subject to the district’s zero tolerance policies.

