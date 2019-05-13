LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An inmate who was found unresponsive at Metro Corrections Monday has died.

Officials say the 42-year-old inmate was found just before 8 a.m. by Corrections officers. The officers summoned medical staff on hand and they began life-saving measures, according to Metro Corrections Assistant Director Steve Durham said in a statement. The inmate was taken to University Hospital where they died around 2 p.m.

The inmates identity was withheld.

According to a preliminary report, the inmate died of natural causes.

Officials said the inmate was booked into Metro Corrections on May 8 after being arrested for numerous charges including giving officers false identifying information, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The inmate also had a fugitive warrant for felony theft charges, Durham said.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unity will investigate as it is standard procedure for a serious event of that nature at a detention facility.

