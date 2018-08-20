LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – City officials say a truck has been impounded after the driver of that truck was caught illegally dumping in the Russell neighborhood.

It’s the fourth vehicle impounded this year.

According to a news release, employees with Solid Waste Management saw a U-Haul truck illegally dumping behind a residential area in the 2500 block of West Jefferson.

They say an employee took pictures of the vehicle and waited for officials to investigate.

When that person was confronted, officials learned they were hauling debris from another location to that vacant property on West Jefferson. The person was not identified.

However, city officials say the person responsible will face a $500 fine plus cleanup cost and pay $500 in impound and storage fees.

“Once again, I commended the officers and Bulk Waste for helping us crack down on this crime,” District 5 Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton said in a statement. “Our streets and alleys are not a landfill, if you are going to remove trash and debris do it the right way or it will cost you.”

The city impounded 18 vehicles last year.

Metro officials say you can report illegal dumping by using MetroCall 311 or calling 574-5000.

