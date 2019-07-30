NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WHAS11) – A group of homeless people are now left wondering about their next move after the city cleared a homeless camp.

Mayor Jeff Gahan said on Friday, the city learned about two people squatting in a wooden building on public property along Silver Creek.

It was determined to be unsafe and unsanitary and was tore down Monday afternoon.

An advocated with the group, Hip Hop Cares, told WHAS11 News two more camps are expected to be cleared on Tuesday which will impact 6 people.

David Walston lived at the camp off and on since May 2018.

He’s now working with advocates to find temporary and hopefully permanent housing.

David Walston

WHAS-TV

“It means I’ve got to pick up the pieces and move on. I don’t know where that might be. It might be this week, it might be next week. It might be next year. Hopefully, I get back on my feet and be able to bounce back,” Walston said.

In addition to help from outreach groups, Mayor Gahan says the city is working with the New Albany Township Trustee to offer temporary housing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.