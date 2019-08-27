LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Jefferson County Schools says a BB gun and a knife was found in a student’s backpack at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.

That incident happened on Monday, according to a JCPS spokesman.

Officials released few details but said that student is being charged in connection with the incident and disciplined according to the district’s policies and procedures.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.