LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police’s SWAT Unit has been full-time for two years and they’re staying busy.

Officers have made two arrests in the last seven days after two hours-long SWAT situations across Louisville.

“As difficult as it is physically, it's more mentally straining than anything because, at any given moment's notice, you know that things can go really bad,” Officer Joel Casse said.

On March 29, SWAT, along with Bomb Squad, K-9 unit, beat officers and more spent nine hours at Montana Avenue in South Louisville getting Daniel Allen, 26 out of a home.

He was hiding in the ceiling rafters. SWAT officers had to tear off the siding of the home and rip apart the ceiling to get him out.

“We knew he was in there. But we have to do everything we can to get him out without putting us and him in any more danger,” Casse explained.

SWAT Commander Lt. Paul Humphrey said trained K-9’s helped indicate where Allen was hiding.

“We had enough information to make us satisfied that he was definitely in that home and we were not going to leave until we had him in custody and believe that we were protecting the public,” Lt. Humphrey explained.

Just five days later on April 2, officers were called to another barricade incident on Watterson Trail, helping police in Jeffersontown. Christopher Duncan, 64, locked himself inside his home after allegedly firing shots at his neighbor’s house.

“We knew the subject was armed, we knew the subject had multiple guns and he had already shot at a neighbor’s house,” Lt. Humphrey explained. “There was an understanding going into that, there was a clear danger to the public. We’ll put ourselves in higher risk positions until we can make sure the public is safe.”

LMPD’s SWAT Unit responded to 24 similar incidents in 2018, but there are hundreds more they’re apart of, too.

The unit worked about 230 tactical operations last year which includes high-risk warrant situations. Because they’re full time, they also set aside a day a week to debrief past situations and focus on additional training.

“We're going hey, next time maybe we should do this instead,” Casse said.

“If you're not improving, you're falling behind, and we want to be the best that we can,” said Lt. Humphrey.

Roughly 40 officers are a part of LMPD’s SWAT unit. The unit is more like a family on a united front.

“We're all in this together. So, when we have these 12-hour long call-outs, the guy to my left and the guy to my right they're going through the same exact thing,” Casse said.

Casse said it’s a “success when no one gets hurt,” pointing towards safety to the public, the officers, and the suspect they’re trying to get to.