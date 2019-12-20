LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An officer has been injured in a traffic accident in the 5300 block of Campground Rd., according to MetroSafe.
Dwight Mitchell, LMPD’s spokesperson, said the officer’s injuries to not appear to be life-threatening.
Streets are being shut down to get the officer to the hospital.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
