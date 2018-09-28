CORYDON, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A school resource officer at Corydon Elementary school is being hailed as a hero after tackling an armed man who had gained access to the school.

According to Prosecuting Attorney for Harrison County Otto Schalk, 29-year-old Mike Leighty Jr. entered the school armed with a pellet gun pistol.

Officer Steve Duley ran through the hall to find Leighty and located him outside of the school, near the front door. After a brief exchange, the officer tackled Leighty and placed him in handcuffs.

No one was injured during the incident.

Leighty, who is not believed to be connected to the school in any way, is charged with felony intimidation and disorderly conduct. He will not face any firearm-related charges because, under Indiana law, a pellet gun does not meet the definition of a firearm.

"The words 'bravery' and 'hero' are often words that we hear too frequently, but I truly want to commend Officer Duley. Officer Duley running towards a man that be believed to be armed and placing himself in harm's way certainly meets my definition of 'bravery' and 'heroism,'" Schalk said.

The school, which serves 633 students in grades PreK-third, was placed on lockdown and parents were notified of the situation.

Cordyon Police Chief Matthew commended both the school staff and Officer Duley for their quick action.

Leighty is being held on a $2,800 full cash bond and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 1.

