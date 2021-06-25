LMPD officer placed on administrative leave after protesting at abortion clinic reinstated

The officer was placed on administrative leave in February. A PSU investigation into three possible violations were not sustained.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officer who was placed on administrative leave for protesting outside the EMW Women's Clinic in February has been reinstated.

The department released documents from the Professional Standard Unit's (PSU) investigation into the matter when the officer was accused of violating three of LMPD's standard operating procedures: Obedience to Rules and Regulations, Conduct Unbecoming and Politics.

Chief Erika Shields said the officer was at the clinic and involved in protest activity while in uniform. However, she said the violations were not sustained because the officer attempted to hide his uniform.

LMPD's standard operation procedures state officers cannot be seen as impartial while providing police services, however can engage in political and religioius activities while off-duty and not in uniform.

A release from the officer's attorney says their client was "quietly praying the rosary with his father for less than 30 minutes" in front of the abortion clinic while off-duty. The officer was placed on administrative leave that day pending a PSU investigation.

“We are happy for the officer that the Louisville Police Department finally did the right thing and put a good policeman back on the streets,” Thomas More Society attorney Matt Heffron said in the release.

The PSU investigation documents say the officer is on notice for strict compliance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.