KENTUCKY (WHAS11) – A LaRue County deputy was injured in a head-on collision between the 3500 and 4500 block of 31 East Bardstown Road, according to Trooper Scotty Sharp with Kentucky State Police.

The crash was reported at 1:51 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

“It is very troubling and I just pray that everyone involved is going to be okay,” said Sarah Hornback, who lives down the road.

Hornback and her husband, Paul, did not see the wreck but heard the commotion Thursday afternoon, and saw the first responder lights through the trees.

Police said Deputy Nathaniel Hall was headed to a burglary call with lights and sirens on when he went around a curve. Police said he crossed the centerline and collided with a pick-up truck, driven by barry Ricker, 57.

Deputy Hall was rushed to University Hospital. He was responsive and communicating Thursday night and is expected to be released in a day or two.

Rucker was sent to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown with non-life threatening injuries.

“We're very fortunate. It could've turned out a lot worse. Anytime you have a collision of this magnitude, obviously, we're glad that there's no fatalities at this time,” said Trooper Sharp.

KSP is leading the investigation. Trooper Sharp told WHAS 11 News that slick roads on this rainy day likely played a role.

“It's still under investigation, obviously we have wet roads, overcast, two lane country road,” he explained.

“We're just grateful that we have a fire department and EMS that were so close. It's less than four miles from town, so it was a pretty quick response,” said Hornback.

Neighbors told WHAS 11 News that wrecks do not occur at that spot very often, despite one fatal collision.

Thursday’s wreck is still under investigation.

