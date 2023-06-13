Officer Nickolas Wilt showing 'remarkable improvement' in therapy

In a post on the Metro Police Foundation Facebook page, officer Nickolas Wilt's family said his speech is improving, adding he's even making jokes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of the Louisville Metro Police officer shot while responding to the Old National Bank mass shooting said he's making "remarkable improvement" in therapy.

They said he's also making progress when it comes to standing and walking.

"Despite encountering recent challenges, Officer Wilt maintains a positive outlook and embraces new obstacles as if he enjoys them. He faces each hurdle with his head held high, demonstrating his resilience and determination," the post reads.

Wilt was shot in the head while responding to the mass shooting on April 10.

He spent several weeks in the hospital before moving to a rehab facility.

Several Kentucky businesses have donated to help with Wilt's recovery including a pizza chain, a boba tea shop and a McDonald's in La Grange.

