Officer Nickolas Wilt is 'most awake' he's been, Louisville Metro Police Foundation says

After suffering a critical brain injury, LMPD Ofc. Nickolas Wilt has shown signs of improvement and is "on the right track."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been just over a month since Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt was injured while responding to a deadly mass shooting, and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation shared the latest update on his progress.

The Police Foundation posted the update to their Facebook on Wednesday morning saying Wilt is the 'most awake' he's been since the shooting at Old National Bank.

Last Wednesday, he was transferred to Frazier rehab and police say he has shown signs of improvement during his first week there.

From a medical standpoint, they say Wilt's overall condition is on the "right track"; however, there are still a few areas that they will continue to monitor closely.

The Police Foundation thanked the public for their outpouring of love and support and ending the update saying:

"On behalf of Officer Wilt and our family, we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and support he has received. The continuous support from the community has been instrumental in Officer Wilt's journey, and we are immensely proud of him.

Thank you for your prayers and support and your ongoing concern for Officer Wilt's well-being. We will continue to keep you updated on his progress as new milestones happen."

