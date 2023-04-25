'Wilt's Louisville'; 20-foot banner hung in honor of officer shot during mass shooting

"This means so much to the family."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville community is recognizing the brave actions of Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt. He was shot while responding to the Old National Bank shooting.

On Monday, the LMPD Foundation unveiled a 20-foot tall banner on Bluegrass Parkway in Jeffersontown.

The sign shows Officer Wilt in his LMPD uniform with the words: "Wilt's Louisville."

"This means so much to the family to see a physical representation of how much the community loves and appreciates the sacrifice Nick has made," Rebecca Grignon-Reker, executive director of the LMPD Foundation, said.

Officer Wilt remains in critical condition at the hospital.

The community has been invited to a prayer vigil from Wilt hosted by the city of Jeffersontown. The vigil is on Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in front of the Jeffersontown Senior Center on Watterson Trail.

