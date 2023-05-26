'Truly inspiring': Officer Nickolas Wilt is showing progress in his recovery, his family says

He has started walking again with a harness and is working on regaining strength in his legs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a month since Louisville Metro Police officer Nickolas Wilt was injured while responding to a deadly mass shooting, and the Louisville Metro Police Department shared the latest update on his progress.

LMPD posted the update to their Facebook on Thursday from Wilt's family saying Wilt is showing progress in his recovery.

His family says he is showing improved cognitive function and responding more consistently to yes/no questions.

Additionally, he has started walking again with a harness and is working on regaining strength in his legs.

In this latest update, Wilt's family says his determination and fighting spirit are inspiring.

His family thanked the public for their outpouring of love and support and ended the update saying:

"The support and prayers received have been crucial in Officer Wilt's journey to recovery. We’ve displayed most of the pictures and cards on his wall; this is a constant reminder of the encouragement and motivation he receives from those around him.

Officer Wilt's progress is truly inspiring, and his determination is a testament to his resilience. The journey towards full recovery may still be ongoing, but every day brings new advancements and achievements."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.