Louisville Boba tea shop throwing fundraiser for Officer Wilt's recovery

For two days, 15% of a Bardstown Road restaurant's sales will be donated directly to Officer Nickolas Wilt and his family.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville bubble tea shop and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation are joining forces to organize a fundraising event to benefit a brave police officer injured during the downtown bank shooting in April.

On Saturday, May 27 and Sunday May 28, "Fun Tea" on Bardstown Road will donate 15% of their sales directly to Officer Nickolas Wilt and his family.

The funds raised will go toward medical expenses, rehabilitation and provide much-needed support during this challenging time, according to a Fun Tea press release.

Michael and Amy Hamburg, owners of Fun Tea, said they were deeply inspired by Officer Wilt's bravery.

"This fundraising event, in collaboration with the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, is our way of expressing gratitude and providing tangible support to Officer Wilt and his family," they said.

Click here for more information on the fundraising event.

