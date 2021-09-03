Shooting investigation underway after incident near West Buechel Walmart

Officials with MetroSafe told WHAS11 News the incident was in conjunction with a pursuit that began at Preston Highway and Outer Loop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving an officer in West Buechel.

The incident happened in the 2000 Block of Bashford Manor Lane near the Walmart location.

Officials with MetroSafe told WHAS11 News the incident was in conjunction with a pursuit that began at Preston Highway and Outer Loop.

No other information including those hurt were available.

WHAS11 News is at the scene and will provide details as they become available.

