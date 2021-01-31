KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bullitt County

A deputy sheriff in Bullitt County fired his gun during an "incident" and killed a person after responding to reports of a car parked in the middle of the street.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — According to a release from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, an officer shot and killed a person while responding to a call late Saturday.

The sheriff's office says around 11:45 p.m. Saturday deputies in Bullitt Co. responded to reports of a car parked in the middle of the street in the 1600 block of Cedar Creek Road.

Once on the scene, officers discovered the vehicle and approached it. According to police, during an "incident" a deputy sheriff with the department discharged his weapon and struck the driver.

Bullitt Co. Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the driver of the car dead.

It is unclear how the incident came about, and the identities of the driver and officer are unknown. Police say all information is preliminary at this time.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) is opening an investigation into the matter.

