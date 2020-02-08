Metro Police officer, 2 others injured after accident in Newburg

A spokesperson said the officer failed to yield the right of way while responding to a shooting, striking another vehicle.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Metro Police officer and two others are recovering from their injuries following an accident in the Newburg neighborhood.

According to a department spokesman, an officer was responding to a shooting when the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police said when the officer got to the intersection of Robinhood Lane and Templewood Drive, he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, striking a vehicle headed westbound on Templewood Drive.

That vehicle then struck a house causing minor damage.

The officer, the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were all transported to the UofL Hospital with minor injuries.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.