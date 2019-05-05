LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Metro Police officer is recovering after being hurt in a Saturday night crash.

Police say the officer was stopped on I-264 West near Cane Run Road dealing with an accident.

According to a preliminary report, a driver told police he saw the officer’s cruiser but thought it was in the emergency lane and not in the third lane of traffic.

He said he then noticed he needed to move over but was not able to due to traffic. That’s when he hit the breaks and slid on the wet pavement, hitting the officer’s cruiser.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

No charges are expected to be filed.