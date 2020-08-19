Metro Corrections officer fired for Facebook posts endorsing 'hate speech'

In her termination letter, Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said Showalter’s posts “reflect your endorsement of hate speech.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Corrections Officer was fired after an investigation into multiple Facebook posts made by the officer about the Confederate flag and George Floyd.

Officer Jenna Showalter was suspended without pay in July and an investigation was launched into her “unacceptable” Facebook posts. She was terminated effective immediately August 19.

In her termination letter, Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark said Showalter’s posts “reflect your endorsement of hate speech.”

One of the posts from Showalter’s Facebook page read, “If we had equal rights in this country wouldn’t my southern heritage be just as important as your black history?”

Another of Showalter’s posts included a list of alleged crimes committed by George Floyd, a man whose killing by Minneapolis police sparked national protests. The post read in part, “He was such a saint alright” and “It would be a shame if this went viral.”

The Metro Corrections Social Networking Policy prohibits posts "that express ridicule, bias, disrespect or prejudice against any individual or protected class."

“Your posts call into question whether you can lawfully and neutrally engage with citizens of different races and therefore serve the community as a Corrections Officer,” Clark said in the letter.

In a statement, FOP President Daniel Johnson said, "Our member wishes to appeal the termination. We will observe the appeal process as she fights to keep her job and monitor to make sure the contract is followed."

