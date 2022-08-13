LMPD: Bicyclist collides with police cruiser in Portland neighborhood

Police said the collision happened at North 31st and Bank Street Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a bicyclist collided with an officer’s cruiser in the Portland neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened at the intersection of North 31st and Bank Streets around 3 p.m. Saturday.

In their preliminary investigation, LMPD said an adult female was on her bike headed westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street.

When he entered the intersection of North 31st Street, that’s when she hit the front end of the LMPD cruiser.

The woman fell off her bike and received minor injuries.

Police said she was treated by EMS but refused transportation to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The First Division is investigating the incident.

