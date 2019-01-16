LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl in the Explorer Program will not face criminal charges in Kentucky.

Officer Brad Schuhmann was the fourth Louisville police officer to be accused in a lawsuit alleging child sex abuse in the program. Those allegations that are now under investigation by the FBI.

Officer Schuhmann denies all allegations.

Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Schuhmann remains on "light duty."

MORE | New Explorer documents report allegations of sexual misconduct from 2002

MORE | Mayor Fischer expresses support for LMPD despite Explorer investigation