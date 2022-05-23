Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods ramping up work, partnerships to reduce violence

The Metro Louisville agency said their work in prevention and intervention is contributing to violence reduction.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A city agency aimed at reducing crime presented plans for their proposed budget to Metro Council.

The Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods helps people who have experienced trauma and connects people with resources to combat violence.

Mayor Greg Fischer’s recently proposed budget would provide the agency more than $7 million – an increase of more than $2 million from 2021 when it first became fully funded.

Officials said in their first year they were able to expand opportunities to reach residents, provide grants to partner organizations, enhance programming including strategic outreach with peer support and mentorship, job training, conflict mediation and relocation away from dangerous situations.

“I mean with where we are right now, we're just kinda in an unprecedented season and so having to push forth kinda unprecedented dollar amounts to get us from the state that we're in into a state that hopefully we won't require what we're having to put forth right now,” director Monique Williams said.

Williams said the agency has contributed to what Louisville Metro Police Department said is a 16% reduction in violence and 40% reduction in shootings.

The are asking the community to share their thoughts during a public hearing on June 2.

The council plans to vote on the budget on June 23.

