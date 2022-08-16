Be the change | Louisville in need of more community ambassadors

The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods hosts several ambassador trainings each year to help lower the number of homicides in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods are looking for more ambassadors.

The office opened up nearly ten years ago after a triple homicide in the Parkland neighborhood on May 17, 2012.

Mayor Greg Fischer created the group to reduce the number of violent deaths in Louisville. Now, it hosts several trainings annually to equip residents with the tools they need to keep the city safe.

For resident LaVon Clack, becoming an ambassador was an opportunity to make a difference.

"They have all kinds of tools that they can teach you in order to go into the neighborhoods to create change," he said.

Joe Newland, Ambassador Institute manager, said the training provides several classes like Mental Health 101 and Domestic Violence Awareness. It also teaches people how to use a tourniquet and pack gunshot wounds.

Eight months into 2022, Louisville Metro police department have reported 101 homicides. Newland said the need for more ambassadors is greater than ever before.

"The need is there. We know that, and we know there's an epidemic on violence in our community and communities across the country," he said. " So as long as the people are there who want to be a part of this comprehensive intervention, the citywide approach towards violence prevention then we're going to give them a way to get plugged in."

Anyone can join the free ambassador training Saturday, Aug. 20. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at 517 Court Place in downtown Louisville.

