'It's very large and heavy.' | Bardstown Road blocked as piece of equipment falls off truck

A large cane will be needed to put it back on the truck and the road will likely need to be inspected for damage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials have been working Friday morning to remove a "very large and heavy" object blocking part of Bardstown Road near the Watterson Expressway.

The piece of equipment fell off a truck around 1:28 a.m. Metrosafe told WHAS11 they were told by police that is believed to be a “component to a press.”

They said it will likely need a large crane to get it back on the truck, and in addition, the road will likely need to be inspected after it is lifted to check for damage.

It may still be several hours before the road is completely reopened.

Currently, Bardstown Road is completely closed southbound between Gardiner Lane and the Watterson Expressway, but there is one lane open northbound.

RELATED STORIES:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.