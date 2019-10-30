JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Attorneys for a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body are seeking psychiatric competency evaluations for their client.



Joseph Oberhansley is charged with the rape and murder 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton.



His first murder trial ended in a mistrial as well as the judge stating that he was fit for trail.



Oberhansley's lawyers filed a motion on Oct. 22 arguing he isn't competent to stand trial.



The next trial in scheduled to start in February in South Bend, unless a Clark County judge agrees that he's not competent.

