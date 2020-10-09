Jury selected for second Oberhansley trial

The trial of an Indiana man accused of murder, rape and burglary in 2014 could begin by the end of this week or early next week.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Editor's Note: The above video is from Sept. 8, 2020, when jury selection began.

The jury for Joseph Oberhansley's second trial has been selected, a clerk from the Clark County Circuit Court confirmed Thursday.

Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape and burglary in the 2014 death of his ex-girlfriend Tammy Jo Blanton. Investigators said Oberhansley killed Blanton at her home in Jeffersonville, then dismembered her and ate parts of her body.

Jury selection began on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in Allen County, Ind. near Fort Wayne. The first jury pool from Hamilton County, just north of Indianapolis, was rejected because attorneys found many of the potential jurors there had already heard about the case.

Oberhansley's first trial was scheduled for last August but the judge declared a mistrial on the first day. During the trial, a witness testified about information that the state and defense had agreed to leave out because it could unfairly sway the jury.

The clerk could not confirm when opening statements would begin, but the trial is expected to start either late this week or next week.

