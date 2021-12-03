Starting March 22 through May 28, the tramway will be closed for major upgrades, including replacing the original cables that were installed back in 1973.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg is making upgrades to one of its most iconic and memorable features: The Aerial Tramway.

Starting March 22 through May 28, the tramway will be closed for major upgrades and preventative maintenance. Crews will be replacing the track ropes and switching to an AC drive system.

Ober will be offering a free shuttle from downtown Gatlinburg to the mountaintop park in the meantime. All of its other attractions and shops will continue to operate during the temporary tramway closure.

The track ropes Ober uses are the original 9 miles of steel cables that were installed back in 1973. Ober said the ropes have a 50-year lifespan, so it was due time for them to be replaced.

Ober said it will cost roughly $4.5 million to complete the project.

Part of the work will take place during Ober's annual shutdown from April 26 to May 6. During the time it's closed to the public, Ober said it will also be making cosmetic improvements and doing routine maintenance and inspections.